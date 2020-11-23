Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $523.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.