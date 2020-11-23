Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to “Buy”

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $67.74 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $15,402,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.