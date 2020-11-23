ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,034.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $4,034.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00383464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00052390 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000515 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,029,626 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

