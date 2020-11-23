ZeuxCoin (ZUC) 1-Day Volume Hits $42,833.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $42,833.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00377410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.58 or 0.03170177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029143 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

