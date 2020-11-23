Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after buying an additional 2,890,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after acquiring an additional 604,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,952,000 after acquiring an additional 407,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

