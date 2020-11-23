Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,654,000 after acquiring an additional 457,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3,203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 448,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,519. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $166.32 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

