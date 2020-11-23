ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

