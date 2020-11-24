-$0.01 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,476.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,802. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

