-$0.01 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $135.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,476.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,031,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,648 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

