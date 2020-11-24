-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). OncoCyte reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

OCX opened at $1.67 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

