-$0.14 EPS Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%.

SBBP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 1,473,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $3,315,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,038. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

