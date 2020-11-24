$0.54 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. Match Group reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.44, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.