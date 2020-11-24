$0.54 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. Match Group reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.44, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.