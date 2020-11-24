-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,851. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

