$1.00 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.09. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.