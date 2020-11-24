1,000 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $37,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,616,000 after acquiring an additional 165,513 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $14,990,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 576,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,242,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,591.37, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

