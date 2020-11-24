106 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,775,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $439.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,275. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.