1,061 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $204.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average is $159.33.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

