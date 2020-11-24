1,111 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $301.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.61.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total transaction of $4,890,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,954 shares of company stock worth $52,114,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.