1,222 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 685.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 891,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,752,928. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

