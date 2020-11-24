1,295 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $58,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

