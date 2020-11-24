17,119 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270,161 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $120,118,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $14,110,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 2.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

