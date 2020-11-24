1,722 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 200,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Etsy by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $111,947.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $1,088,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,909 shares of company stock valued at $55,929,971 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.