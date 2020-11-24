22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) & Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Financial Analysis

22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -93.55% -42.45% -38.00% Vector Group 3.75% -18.15% 8.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Vector Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $25.83 million 7.80 -$26.56 million ($0.20) -7.25 Vector Group $1.90 billion 0.90 $100.97 million $0.70 16.01

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vector Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vector Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 22nd Century Group and Vector Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vector Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.87%. Given Vector Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vector Group is more favorable than 22nd Century Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Vector Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vector Group beats 22nd Century Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company's products under development include BRAND A, a very low nicotine content cigarette; X-22, a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as an aid to smoking cessation; and BRAND B, a low-tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarette. It is also involved in contract manufacturing business for third-party branded tobacco products. The company has a strategic research and development agreement with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for medical and therapeutic use, and other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. In addition, it provides residential real estate brokerage, relocation, real estate sales and marketing, and title insurance services to real estate buyers and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and rental apartments; and invests in, acquires, and owns real estate properties or projects, as well as develops land. Further, the company operates elliman.com, a Website that enables consumers to search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is based in Miami, Florida.

