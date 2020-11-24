2,551 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,000 shares of company stock worth $13,273,050 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

