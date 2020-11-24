27,428 Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,936,000 after acquiring an additional 283,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 360,817 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $30,564,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 289,362 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 317.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,448 shares of company stock worth $3,218,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

