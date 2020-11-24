3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (3IN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.90 on January 11th

3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

3IN opened at GBX 303.45 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 38.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. 3i Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of GBX 184.96 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.79 ($4.15).

Get 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) alerts:

About 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.