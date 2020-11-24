5,434 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $36,078,923. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

