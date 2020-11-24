8,010 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

