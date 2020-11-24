A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.31

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.31 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 8385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,269 shares of company stock worth $6,107,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

