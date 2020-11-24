ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABB. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ABB by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ABB by 111.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.