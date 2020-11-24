Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (AEMC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on December 18th

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) stock opened at GBX 648.90 ($8.48) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.05 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $263.15 million and a P/E ratio of -279.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 607.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 556.61.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) alerts:

In related news, insider John Hawkins acquired 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.