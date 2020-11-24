Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.79. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 4,228 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

