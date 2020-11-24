Acacia Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,759 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,342% compared to the average volume of 122 put options.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,569 shares of company stock worth $374,622 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACIA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.