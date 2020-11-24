Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $265.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $269.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.43.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $246.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

