Adams Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 9,539.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $175.61. 49,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day moving average is $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.