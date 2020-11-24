Adams Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 136 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,320. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

