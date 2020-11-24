Adams Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $24,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,282,382.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock valued at $108,891,612.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759,125. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion and a PE ratio of -78.91.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

