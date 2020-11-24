Adams Wealth Management Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 76.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of eBay by 26.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,816 shares of company stock worth $5,987,293 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. 145,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

