Adams Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after acquiring an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

