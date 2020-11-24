Adams Wealth Management Invests $33,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 107.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.35. 21,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,101. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

