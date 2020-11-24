Adams Wealth Management Invests $45,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Autoliv by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Autoliv by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of ALV traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.75. 7,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.92.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

