Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.06. 23,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

