Adams Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 221 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,987,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $685,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.23. 65,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

