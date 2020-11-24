Adams Wealth Management Takes $32,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.28.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.43. 26,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,480. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.