Adams Wealth Management Takes $33,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,473,193 shares of company stock valued at $196,307,088 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. 278,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,926,148. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

