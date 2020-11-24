Adams Wealth Management Takes Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,066. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.