Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 559,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADIL opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

