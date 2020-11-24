ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 190,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.10 million, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

