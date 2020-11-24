Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.31. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 306,567 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advaxis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advaxis in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advaxis in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

