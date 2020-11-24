aelf 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.61 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $59.34 million and $12.61 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

